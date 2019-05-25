Johnny Walker wants to kick Jon Jones out of the light heavyweight division

Highly touted light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker isn’t facing Jon Jones next but he definitely has his sights set on an eventual showdown with the reigning 205-pound champion.

Jones has mentioned Walker as one of his future opponents as he looks to clear out the rest of the division before eventually making his move up to heavyweight.

Walker obviously has other plans, although the end result is the same as he hopes to beat Jones and send him packing from the division.

“He chose “Marreta” [Thiago Santos], Luke Rockhold and me for the third option,” Walker said about Jones on Friday. “He chose me for third option because I’ll kick him out of the light heavyweight division.”

Check out the video above as Walker addresses Jones ahead of the light heavyweight champion defending his title against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in July.