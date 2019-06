Johnny Walker updates recovery from freak UFC 235 post-fight shoulder injury (video)

After landing a TKO on Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235, Johnny Walker injured his shoulder in a freakish accident during his exuberant post-fight celebration doing the worm. Walker walks us through his recovery, when he might be able to return, and how frequently he would like to fight in the future.

