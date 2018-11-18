HOT OFF THE WIRE
Johnny Walker Lands Brutal Elbow to Score Debut Victory (UFC Fight Night 140 Highlights)

November 17, 2018
(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Johnny Walker’s first-round knockout of Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Fight Night 140 on Saturday in Buenos Aires.

Following its debut in Argentina, the UFC returns to China for its first event in Beijing, where heavyweight contenders Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes square off in the main event. UFC Fight Night 141 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 24, with the first fight starting at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. 

