Johnny Eblen thinks he’s going to finish Daniel Madrid at Bellator 258

Having been a year since he had previously fought, for middleweight Johnny Eblen, getting back into the cage to face Taylor Johnson at Bellator 250 last October was much welcomed.

For his part Eblen was able to get the job done versus Johnson and pick up a unanimous decision victory, remaining undefeated for his career so far.

“That was a good win,” Eblen told MMAWeekly.com. “(Johnson) was definitely a tough opponent. I’m glad I got to showcase against a guy like that.

“I did what I had to dot to get that W. I went back, watched the tape, saw the adjustments I had to make for the next camp so I can put guys away like that.”

With long layoffs hopefully behind him, Eblen is looking to use a higher rate of activity to help keep him motivated to improve his skillset.

“I’m the type of guy that if I’m healthy I’m training,” said Eblen. “I was helping other guys get ready for fights. I was picking up new skills, learning, always in the gym every day training and getting better.

“I think I have a pretty good idea of where my game is. I’m definitely healthier. I’m definitely more rounded. I have a better sense of my fighter abilities and who I am as a human. I think people will enjoy the 2021 version of Johnny Eblen.”

At Bellator 258 this Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Eblen (7-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he takes on Daniel Madrid (186) in a preliminary 185-pound bout.

“He’s had a lot of fights, he has a lot of wins, a few losses, and is a good match-up,” Eblen said of Madrid. “He likes to stand and trade and fight on the feet. He has a pretty good JIu-Jitsu game on the ground.

“I think I’m going to get a finish. I don’t know which round it is. I’ll stick to the game plan and do what I need to do, and if I get the finish, I get the finish, if not I think I’ll get a unanimous decision.”

For Eblen it’s one step at a time as he continues to work his way up the Bellator ranks in 2021.

“I take one fight at a time and see where Bellator wants my career to head,” said Eblen. “I trust Bellator and what they want to do with me. I think they have a pretty decent game plan for me.

“After this fight I’ll be taking to them and see what their plan is for me the next few months and go from there.”