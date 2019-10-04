Johnny Eblen: ‘I’m going to put Mauricio Alonso away’ at Bellator 229

Looking back on his Bellator debut this past March, middleweight Johnny Eblen feels like he had a solid performance but feels like he could have done more.

Over the course of three rounds, Eblen was able to outwork Chauncy Foxworth to a unanimous decision victory, but he feels like he could have stopped the fight from going the distance.

“I thought I did well,” Eblen told MMAWeekly.com. “I definitely showed what I can do in the cage. I utilized my striking, my wrestling, and showed that I can go three rounds hard and keep a high pace.

“I could have definitely gotten a finish a couple of times. Every time I look back at where there a few instances in the first, second, and third round, where I could have finished it. It’s just my fifth pro fight so I’m only going to get better from there.”

According to Eblen, making move up to the national stage of Bellator after having built himself up on the regional scene wasn’t overwhelming at all. If anything he feels like it was just another fight to him.

“It was the perfect step up from the regional scene,” said Eblen. “It just felt good. I like the crowed. I liked the energy. I loved everything about the show.

“I’ve been competing in front of people my whole life, so it really was no different. I was just as nervous for my first pro fight that I was for that one. I’ve learned to control it better. From what I’ve gathered, everybody gets nervous; it’s just how long you can set it aside.”

On October 4 in Temecula, California, Eblen (5-0) will look to pick up his sixth win in a row to start out his career when he faces Mauricio Alonso (13-7) in a preliminary 185-pound bout at Bellator 229.

“I think that I’m going to have to keep a high pace and utilize all of my tools in my tool belt and put this guy away,” Eblen said of Alonso. “He’s definitely a veteran. He’s definitely tough. But I think I’m young, I’m hungry, and I have too many tools. I think it’s going to come down to that. I’m going to put him away.”

Still early in his career and just at the start of his time in Bellator, Eblen is looking to take things as they come and not sacrifice today for tomorrow by looking too far ahead of himself.

“I take it fight by fight and I come to win, that’s it,” said Eblen. “I just train to get better at fighting and to become a better human. That’s all I concentrate on.

“I try not to worry about the future because that’s nothing I can control. I can control what’s going on right now and how much better I can get every day – that’s all I concentrate on.”