John Lineker stripped of bantamweight title after weight miss, plus ONE on Prime Video 3 results

Former UFC fighter turned ONE Championship star, John Lineker is no longer the ONE champion after failing to make weight ahead of ONE on Prime Video 3.

Lineker was slated to face Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 on Friday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and the fight will go on but Lineker will be intelligible to win the title, even if he wins the fight. The belt is still on the line for Andrade. Lineker was fined 20 percent of his purse.

ONE on Prime Video 3 full results (UPDATED LIVE)

Main Card

Jonathan Di Bella def. Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision – for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship

Reece McLaren def. Windson Ramos by TKO, Round 2, 5:00

(Kickboxing) Constantin Rusu def. Islam Murtazaev by unanimous decision

Gustavo Balart def. Alex Silva by split decision

(Muay Thai) Jimmy Vienot defeated Niclas Larsen by unanimous decision

Eko Roni Saputra defeated Yodkaikaew Fairtex by submission (heel hook), Round 1, 2:16

Lead Card

Artem Belakh defeated Leandro Issa by unanimous decision

(Muay Thai) Denis Puric defeated Tagir Khalilov by unanimous decision

Ruslan Emilbek Uulu defeated Ben Wilhelm by submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1, 4:58