John Lineker stops Kevin Belingon at ONE: Inside the Matrix III

(James Goyder is the owner/editor of AsianMMA.com)

John Lineker and Kevin Belingon traded strikes for the best part of seven minutes on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. But it was the Brazilian’s shots that ultimately had the greater effect, as he finished the ONE: Inside the Matrix III main event early in the second stanza.

It had been an evenly matched contest up until the end. In the early exchanges Belingon held his own and scored with some kicks to the body and head as Lineker looked to come forwards throwing four or five punch combinations.

Towards the end of the round, Belingon’s output slowed and the punches from Lineker might have already taken their toll. The Filipino fired off more kicks at the start of the second, but soon found himself trapped against the cage as the UFC veteran fired off right hooks to the body.

The damage was done and Belingon could take no more. A right hand to the body effectively finished the contest with the Filipino falling to the floor, unable to defend himself against the pressure and power of Lineker.

It was a second straight ONE Championship win for the Brazilian, who has now beaten the No. 1 ranked bantamweight and should be next in line for a shot at reigning champion Bibiano Fernandes, who holds three wins over Belingon.

Lineker’s record improves to 33-9 and he remains undefeated since moving to bantamweight. Belingon drops to 20-8 and any ambitions he had of securing a fourth fight with Fernandes appear to be permanently on hold.

It was a better night for Belingon’s teammate Geje Eustaquio (14-8). He scored a clear-cut decision win over Min Jong Song (11-8) in a catchweight contest that pitted the Filipino against the Korean.

ONE: Inside the Matrix III full results