John Lineker Out of Fight Against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ in Brooklyn

January 11, 2019
The upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Brooklyn took a hit on Thursday as bantamweight slugger John Lineker was forced out of his fight against Cory Sandhagen due to injury.

Sources close to the situation confirmed Lineker was forced to withdraw from the fight, although there’s no word on the severity of the injury that kept the Brazilian from competing. AG Fight initially reported the news.

Lineker was originally scheduled to meet former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 233 before that show was cancelled. Cruz ultimately fell out of the fight due to shoulder surgery and Lineker was rebooked for the card in Brooklyn.

Now it appears he’ll have to wait even longer to book his next fight while the UFC is scrambling to find a last minute replacement to face Sandhagen in Brooklyn.

UFC Fight Night from Brooklyn will be the first ever card on ESPN+ with the main event pitting champion against champion as Henry Cejudo puts his flyweight title up for grabs against bantamweight king TJ Dillashaw.

