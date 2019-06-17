John Kavanagh believes Conor McGregor fights in 2019, still wants Nate Diaz trilogy (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 17, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018. Though he recently suffered an injury in training, UFC president Dana White said that he believes McGregor will return to the Octagon sometime in 2019. McGregor’s coach has seconded that sentiment.

TRENDING > Dana White ‘assumes’ Tony Ferguson gets the next UFC lightweight title shot

In speaking with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Monday, John Kavanagh said that he believes McGregor will return later this year, although he wasn’t exactly sure what fight is on the horizon for him. 

Given his druthers, Kavanagh still wants to see a trilogy bout between McGregor and Nate Diaz, who split their prior two meetings. He’s also confident that a re-motivated McGregor is ready to face anyone they put in the cage with him, including Nurmagomedov.

