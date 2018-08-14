HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Post-Fight

featuredDana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic, Getting Next Title Shot

Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington Welcomes Fights Against Georges St-Pierre or Nick Diaz

Mike Swick TUF 1 Reunion Exclusive

featuredMike Swick Recounts TUF Season 1: ‘No One Thought It Was Gonna Work’

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down GSP Fighting Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

John Howard on PFL 6 Fight with Bruno Santos: ‘It’s Going to Be Two Bulls Coming at Each Other’

August 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

Going through periods of inconsistency over the course of his 14-year MMA career, middleweight John Howard has been able to regain a bit of solidity of late with back-to-back wins the past two years.

The thing that has helped get Howard on track has not been so much inspired by the fight game, but positive changes to his personal life.

“I have my oldest daughter now full time, so that’s a good thing for me,” Howard told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve been training. I’ve been healthy. I’ve been doing different camps, different schooling, and getting things where they need to be.”

It’s because he has a more direct role in the lives of his children that Howard has even more determination to improve in the fight game and succeed.

“It gives me good motivation,” said Howard. “It gives me something to work for and drive for. I’m actually happier to have my kids back in my life. It gives me drive to be a better person.

“I find myself training a lot more, training harder, being more focused. Now that I have kids back in my life, everything has changed, and now it’s about being a positive role model and a dad to them. Having them makes me a lot more focused.”

Coming off a win in his PFL debut in July, Howard (26-13) will look to keep his winning ways going when he faces Bruno Santos (17-2) in a 185-pound bout on the promotion’s show Thursday in Atlantic City, N.J.

TRENDING > Dana White Puts a Damper on Nick Newell’s UFC Dream

“I think this comes down to who wants it more,” Howard said. “I have a lot more experience than (Santos). I think me using my experience is the edge in this fight, but I’m not looking past him at all. He likes to come forward hard, and I do too, so it’s going to be two bulls coming together and whoever doesn’t get knocked out is the winner.”

Being part of a seasonal format like the PFL uses has Howard very excited for his future prospects. As long as he wins he moves that much closer to big rewards.

“I’ve been talking about for years that there needs to be a program like this,” said Howard. “It had to be like the NBA or NFL with a regular season and playoffs. It’s about time. I’m so glad to be part of this.

“I think it changes MMA. Every round matters. If you don’t get enough points you’re not in the tournament. It’s more intriguing. If a guy doesn’t perform and doesn’t make points at a certain level, at a certain round, he doesn’t move on. It makes MMA more interesting and I love it.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA