Joe Schilling possibly facing battery charge after alleged bar knockout

June 30, 2021
Former GLORY Middleweight World Championship Tournament Winner and former Bellator MMA fighter Joe Schilling is now potentially facing a misdemeanor charge for simple battery after his alleged role in an altercation with another man in a bar.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, the man has been identified as 31-year-old Justin Balboa, who works as a busboy at Outback Steakhouse.

Contact was made between Balboa and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Sunday night. 

Balboa said to police that Schilling “hit him for no reason”, and indicated to police that he “only wanted the incident documented in order to file a civil suit against the establishment.”

Police also noted he was “obviously intoxicated” during this process.

The manager of the establishment where the video took place had a different recollection than Balboa on how the events unfolded, however.

The manager told police that Balboa “was extremely intoxicated and had possibly made an improper remark about the girlfriend/wife of the male who had struck him, which caused the fight to escalate.”

It is also worth noting that the manager mentioned Balboa “is a regular customer who routinely causes problems at the establishment due to his intoxication level.”

According to the police report that was obtained by MMA Fighting, “numerous other patrons of the establishment corroborated the manager’s story,” and noted that Balboa was actually the one who started the altercation.

Video: Joe Schilling brutally knocks out man at bar, claims self-defense

After he viewed the viral video that emerged, Balboa circled back with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

He told officers he changed his mind and wanted to prosecute Schilling for the decorated kickboxer’s alleged role in the incident.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, however, no charges have been filed by Balboa as of this writing.

A video can be found of the alleged altercation below.

