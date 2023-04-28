Joe Schilling avoids lawsuit due to Florida’s stand-your-ground law defense

In 2021 former Bellator fighter Joe Schilling was caught on camera knocking out a bar patron in Florida. When the video was first released many criticized him for taking a violent approach but a judge declared earlier this month that he was acting in self-defense.

“The court further finds that Schilling used only such force necessary to neutralize the threat, and is therefore entitled to immunity,” Fabienne E. Fahnestock said. This was after Schilling responded to a lawsuit asking for $30,000 from Schilling and another $30,000 from the bar.

Schilling took to Instagram to share his thoughts after the ruling was made public.

“I’m glad it’s finally over,” he wrote. “For the last two years my name and character has been disparaged in the media, seem like everyone loves the narrative that a professional fighter just beat up some innocent person, which was soooooo not the case. Most people told me to just settle it and pay him off as that would be easier. I don’t like bully’s and I refuse to be bullied by anyone. The ambulance chasing crumb bum of a lawyer he hired threatened to ruin me financially and well the only person he financially ruined was his client. I just hope that all of the news outlets that were so quick to post click bait articles assassinating my character have the same energy now that the truth is out. Justin Balboa is and will always be a f***ing loser.”