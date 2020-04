Joe Rogan’s real-time reaction to UFC 249 postponement

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan found out that UFC 249 had been postponed live on-air during his popular podcast on Thursday. Check out his reaction. The longtime play-by-play voice of the fight promotion reveals how close he was to calling the action, his concerns about the virus, and his thoughts about “UFC Fight Island.”

