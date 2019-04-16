HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joe Rogan waxes on what might be next for Nate Diaz

April 16, 2019
No Comments

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

Dustin Poirier just became the interim UFC lightweight champion of the world. Just a few months ago, he was supposed to have fought Nate Diaz. Before the fight ever got near the cage, Poirier had to withdraw because of a hip injury.

What if that fight had happened? And what if Diaz had won? Would we have seen Diaz facing UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway for the interim belt at UFC 236 in Atlanta instead of Poirier? 

Joe Rogan, during a recent podcast, discussed that exact scenario with Brendan Schaub and what might be next for Diaz next time he steps into the Octagon. 

What do you think is next for Nate Diaz? Do you think he’ll ever fight in the Octagon again?

