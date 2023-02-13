Joe Rogan: “Volkanovski is the double champ- 100%” live reaction to Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski decision

The recent UFC 284 bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev had fans and experts alike divided over who should have been declared the winner. One particularly notable figure in this debate is Joe Rogan, who, along with his guests on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, expressed their belief that Volkanovski was the rightful winner.

In the final moments of the final round Joe Rogan exclaimed, “This is fucking incredible….. Volkanovski is a fucking savage.”

“All he has to do is not get submitted and stay on top, and he’s the motherfucking double champ.”

Brian Callum, “Volkanovski is the GOAT”

Eddie Bravo, “Yeah, he won”

Joe Rogan, “Volkanovski is the double champ- 100%”

“What a fucking fight. He beat him. He fucking beat him. He beat Islam in Australia.”

Rogan, “Look at Makachev.”

Brendan Schaub, “He’s so distraught.”

Rogan, “He realizes now he just fucking lost 100%.”

When the decision was finally announced, with Makhachev declared the winner by a unanimous decision, many fans were surprised. This surprise was shared by Joe Rogan and his guests on the Joe Rogan Experience, who were watching the fight during a live reaction podcast. During the podcast, Rogan, along with Brendan Schaub, Eddie Bravo, and Brian Callen, all thought Volkanovski had done enough to become the double champ.

Joe Rogan feels Alexander Volkanovski Won

Then the judges scorecards were read and Islam Makhachev was declared the UFC lightweight champion.

Brendan Schaub exclaimed, “Oh Wow! That’s insane… He got f###ing robbed…Volk won that fight.”

Joe Rogan, “We were convinced.”

All four guys thought Alexander Volkanovski won the fight.

Brian Callen, “I got to give it to Volk”

Rogan, “I think so, too. Maybe it’s hard. We’re watching it. Obviously, we’re not scoring it legitimately, but it seems like the audience agrees with us, but they’re in Australia.”

Rogan, “It’s hard. I don’t want to be disrespectful. I’m one of the biggest Islam jock riders ever… this was a high level of difficulty, and I feel like he should have lost.”

“It’s so crazy when you watch our response. We were 100% convinced and knew.”

