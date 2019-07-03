Joe Rogan and Yves Edwards preview UFC 239 Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren bout (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Though the UFC 239 fight card is top heavyweight with the man and woman that most people consider their gender’s greatest of all time in mixed martial arts, there is another bout that has piqued the interest of most die-hard fans.

Jon Jones returned from a 15-month suspension to immediately reclaim his position on the light heavyweight thrown. He defeated Alexander Gustafsson to reclaim the belt at the end of 2018 and has already defended it against Anthony Smith. He steps into the UFC 239 headliner opposite Thiago Santos, giving him three bouts in little more than six months.

The UFC 239 co-main sees no drop-off as woman’s dual-division champion Amanda Nunes makes the first defense of her bantamweight belt since knocking out Cris Cyborg to claim the featherweight crown. Moving back down to 135 pounds, Nunes will square off against Holly Holm, the first woman to defeat UFC women’s pioneer Ronda Rousey.

Despite those two marquee bouts, one that has a major impact on the UFC welterweight landscape, is also featured on the UFC 239 main card. Undefeated former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren returns for his sophomore bout in the Octagon, as he faces highly regarded contender Jorge Masvidal.

The winner between Askren and Masvidal could shift what happens next when UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman returns to defend his belt later this year.

It’s an interesting match-up of styles, as Askren is largely regarded primarily for his wrestling pedigree, while Masvidal is more of a scrappy, but all-around mixed martial artist.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan was joined by UFC veteran Yves Edwards. The two of them broke down the Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren UFC 239 bout, pointing out some key elements to the match-up that may be overlooked by most pundits.

