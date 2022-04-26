Joe Rogan thinks Mike Tyson punch victim ‘probably earned it’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 26, 2022
Anyone who is anyone has commented on the Mike Tyson punch and UFC commentator Joe Rogan is certainly someone.

While on his podcast, Rogan addresses the incident that has since gone viral where an airline passenger got the beating of a lifetime from the former champion after refusing to stop harassing him.

“It’s real simple. That dude was a douchebag,” Rogan said on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “He was annoying one of the baddest motherf*ckers that’s ever walked the face of the Earth. …

“It’s so dumb! It’s not even kicking a beehive. It’s like smashing – it’s headbutting a beehive.”

The man, who has since been identified as Melvin Townsend first got a photo with Tyson and then refused to leave him alone.

It was all caught on video.

Nate Diaz will fight anyone except Conor McGregor ‘he sucks’

“If you find yourself where Mike Tyson’s reaching over the back of an airline seat and punching you in the face, I think you probably earned it,” Rogan said. “People get crazy. They think just because he’s Mike Tyson, he’s famous, he can’t just punch you. You’re annoying him! He’s gonna just f*cking hit you like a normal person would.”

