Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID, forced to reschedule comedy show in Nashville

Podcaster, comedian and UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan recently tested positive to COVID-19 and was forced to reschedule a comedy show in Nashville.

The 54-year old Rogan made the announcement on Wednesday via Instagram. In the video, Rogan explains that he started experience symptoms after a recent

“I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary,” Rogan said in the video. “I had a headache, and I just felt just run down. Just to be cautious, I separated from family, slept in a different part of the house and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. I got up in the morning, got tested, and it turns out I got COVID. So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it: all kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pack, prednisone – everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row, and here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.

“I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked. Monday was better. Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today I feel good. I feel pretty f*cking good. That’s the good news. The bad news is we have to move the Friday show in Nashville. It’s going to move to Sunday, Oct. 24. That’ll be the new Nashville date. Apologies to everyone. Obviously not something I can control. It is what it is. Crazy times we’re living in, but a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling us out so quickly and easily. My love to all of you. Thank you.”

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz engaged in lengthy Twitter war

Rogan hasn’t commentated a UFC event since UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on July 10.