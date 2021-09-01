HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White separates Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor v2

featuredConor McGregor and Nate Diaz engaged in lengthy Twitter war

featuredVitor Belfort says he’d KO Jake and Logan Paul in the same night

featuredAmanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena rebooked for UFC 269 in December

featuredJake Paul may have just retired from boxing with cryptic tweet

Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID, forced to reschedule comedy show in Nashville

September 1, 2021
NoNo Comments

Podcaster, comedian and UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan recently tested positive to COVID-19 and was forced to reschedule a comedy show in Nashville.

The 54-year old Rogan made the announcement on Wednesday via Instagram. In the video, Rogan explains that he started experience symptoms after a recent

“I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary,” Rogan said in the video. “I had a headache, and I just felt just run down. Just to be cautious, I separated from family, slept in a different part of the house and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. I got up in the morning, got tested, and it turns out I got COVID. So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it: all kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pack, prednisone – everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row, and here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.

“I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked. Monday was better. Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today I feel good. I feel pretty f*cking good. That’s the good news. The bad news is we have to move the Friday show in Nashville. It’s going to move to Sunday, Oct. 24. That’ll be the new Nashville date. Apologies to everyone. Obviously not something I can control. It is what it is. Crazy times we’re living in, but a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling us out so quickly and easily. My love to all of you. Thank you.”

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz engaged in lengthy Twitter war

Rogan hasn’t commentated a UFC event since UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on July 10.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA