Joe Rogan takes popular podcast exclusively to Spotify in $100 million deal

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has become one of the most popular podcasters in the world. So it should come as no surprise that Rogan has signed a multi-year licensing agreement to move the Joe Rogan Experience exclusively to Spotify.

Rogan announced the move on Tuesday via a video on YouTube and Instagram. While the full podcast will be exclusive to Spotify by the end of the year, including the video version of the podcast, Rogan noted that video clips from the podcast will still appear on YouTube.

“Announcement: the podcast is moving to Spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version,” Rogan stated.

“It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now.

“We will still have clips up on YouTube, but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year.

“I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!”

The deal is reportedly worth more than $100 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Though the move makes the Joe Rogan Experience exclusive to Spotify by the end of 2020, Rogan retains ownership and editorial control.

The JRE has become wildly popular since its inception in 2009. Rogan covers any number of topics, has hosted guests from ever corner of interest, and still manages to work in a hefty dose of MMA related content related to his gig as a voice of the UFC.

Do you think such a mega-deal for Rogan will lead him to give up his position as a UFC commentator?

(Video courtesy of JRE Clips)

