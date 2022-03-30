Joe Rogan slams Will Smith for being ’emotionally fragile’ after ‘mild joke’

By now, everyone has seen the Oscars slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock. And virtually anyone who is anyone has voiced their opinion … and Joe Rogan is no different.
“I think (Smith) was being emotionally fragile and he acted on impulse, and I think it’s a foolish impulse that you do when you know there’s no consequences,” Rogan said on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “So you’re hitting a very small person. … You don’t go and sit in the front row. You’re a star at the Oscars. There’s a professional comedian whose job is to roast people. That’s what he’s doing, and what (Rock) did was not even insulting. It was a mild joke.”
Rogan has been in hot water in the past for jokes he’s made or been a part of and is often making headlines for his controversial statements.
“The idea that you think it’s smart while wearing a tuxedo to walk onto a stage in front of the world, like literally the world, (at) one of the biggest award shows on earth, if not the biggest, and smack a comedian for the most mild joke and then sit there quivering, saying, ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth,’ and everybody’s just going to sit there in the sh*t that you just took on the table. You just pulled your pants down and took a sh*t on the dinner table and they all have to just sit there and look at that.”