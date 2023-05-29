HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

featuredDana White still shooting for McGregor vs. Chandler this year

Joe Rogan podcast

featuredJoe Rogan sifts through big UFC changes

Conor McGregor UFC 257 cold open

featuredDana White: ‘Conor McGregor is a global phenomenon’

Amanda Nunes two belts UFC 259

featuredAmanda Nunes credits loss for reigniting her fire

Joe Rogan sifts through big UFC changes

May 29, 2023
NoNo Comments

Joe Rogan has been around the UFC as long as anyone. So when it comes time to address some major moves surrounding the world’s MMA juggernaut, people stop and listen to him.

Rogan’s time with the UFC predates even company president Dana White. So when Francis Ngannou exited the promotion with the heavyweight belt, Alex Pereira bolted on an Israel Adesanya MMA trilogy, and Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez got booked to unify the featherweight belts, of course Rogan had to weigh in.

Listen in as Rogan laments Ngannou’s exodus and eventual signing with the PFL. He also addresses just why he thinks Pereira refused another Adesanya rematch. And he also addresses what promises to be a blistering featherweight championship fight.

Dana White: Francis Ngannou PFL deal doesn’t make any sense

Joe Rogan on Ngannou, Pereira, and Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

(Courtesy of JREMMA)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker