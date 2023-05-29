Joe Rogan sifts through big UFC changes

Joe Rogan has been around the UFC as long as anyone. So when it comes time to address some major moves surrounding the world’s MMA juggernaut, people stop and listen to him.

Rogan’s time with the UFC predates even company president Dana White. So when Francis Ngannou exited the promotion with the heavyweight belt, Alex Pereira bolted on an Israel Adesanya MMA trilogy, and Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez got booked to unify the featherweight belts, of course Rogan had to weigh in.

Listen in as Rogan laments Ngannou’s exodus and eventual signing with the PFL. He also addresses just why he thinks Pereira refused another Adesanya rematch. And he also addresses what promises to be a blistering featherweight championship fight.

Joe Rogan on Ngannou, Pereira, and Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez