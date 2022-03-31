Joe Rogan says he would quit his podcast if he had to ‘walk on egg shells’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 31, 2022
UFC commentator, comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan says that he’d quit his podcast if it become an environment where he couldn’t be himself.

Rogan made the comments on Tuesday’s edition of his popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify while speaking with former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett.

“If I become something different because it grew bigger, I will quit. If it gets to a point that I can’t do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p’s and q’s, f*** that,” Rogan said.

Rogan’s podcast made national headlines due to guests he’s had on discussing COVID-19 treatments and after a video montage surfaced showing Rogan repeatedly using a racial slur during past episodes. Spotify made rule changes to deal with “misinformation” and “dangerous content,” and Rogan apologized for his past use of the N-word.

Rogan, who usually is in the commentary booth for UFC pay-per-view events, decided to not be in the booth at UFC 271 immediately after the controversies sparked headlines. He returned to his duties at UFC 272.

