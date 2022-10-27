HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJoe Rogan reveals who he thinks won the Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 280

featured18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. UFC debut set

featuredWatch the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Media Workouts Live

featuredAljamain Sterling has message for online haters: ‘The joke’s on you’

Joe Rogan reveals who he thinks won the Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 280

October 26, 2022
NoNo Comments

The Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley fight decision will go down in one of the UFC’s most talked about subjects. Fans are split with some thinking O’Malley was gifted a title shot and No. 1 ranking, while others believe the fight was much closer than it appears.

Now UFC commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in.

While talking on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan says he scored the fight for Yan but then brought up an interesting point about scoring.

“He was certainly in it against Petr Yan, who’s a former champion and one of the best in the division, by far the No. 1 contender” Rogan said. “It was a very close fight, and he definitely hurt Petr on multiple occasions, caught him with that big knee, rocked him. The question is: How much is the takedown worth? How much is control worth?

“Takedowns without damage, what is that value? I’m not denying that I thought Petr Yan won, because I did think he won at the end of it. But takedowns without damage vs. standup with damage, because ‘Sugar’ landed more strikes standing and had big moments. Yan had some big moments, too, one big left hand that rocked him. The question is: How valuable are those takedowns, and how valuable is that top game and that control?”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life