Joe Rogan reveals who he thinks won the Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 280

The Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley fight decision will go down in one of the UFC’s most talked about subjects. Fans are split with some thinking O’Malley was gifted a title shot and No. 1 ranking, while others believe the fight was much closer than it appears.

Now UFC commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in.

While talking on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan says he scored the fight for Yan but then brought up an interesting point about scoring.

“He was certainly in it against Petr Yan, who’s a former champion and one of the best in the division, by far the No. 1 contender” Rogan said. “It was a very close fight, and he definitely hurt Petr on multiple occasions, caught him with that big knee, rocked him. The question is: How much is the takedown worth? How much is control worth?

“Takedowns without damage, what is that value? I’m not denying that I thought Petr Yan won, because I did think he won at the end of it. But takedowns without damage vs. standup with damage, because ‘Sugar’ landed more strikes standing and had big moments. Yan had some big moments, too, one big left hand that rocked him. The question is: How valuable are those takedowns, and how valuable is that top game and that control?”