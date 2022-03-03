Joe Rogan returns to commentary booth for UFC 272 on Saturday

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan will return to the commentary booth this weekend to call the action at UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White confirmed that Rogan will be doing commentary duties this weekend during an appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox.

“He’ll be here,” White said. “He’s on this week. [Daniel] Cormier’s off.”

Cormier will miss this week due to the death of his mother. The third person in the booth will be former middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Colby Covington: ‘This is about settling a blood rivalry’ | UFC 272 Media Day Video

It will be the first time Rogan has been in the commentator’s booth since a complication video emerged showing Rogan repeatedly using a racial slur during past episodes of his podcast. Rogan issued an apology and decided to not work the UFC 271 pay-per-view event on Feb. 12.

UFC 272 takes place on Saturday and is headlined by a welterweight bout between former teammates and training partners turned bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.