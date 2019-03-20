Joe Rogan responds to Conor McGregor’s criticism about his UFC commentary

Conor McGregor pays attention to every facet of his career — even the commentary made during his fights in the UFC.
During a recent stop through Chicago while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day weekend, McGregor was asked about possibly appearing on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast and that led to the former two-division champion taking exception to some of the commentary he’s made during past fights.
Particularly, McGregor had issues with some of the comments Rogan made during his epic rematch against Nate Diaz from UFC 202 in 2016 as well as his most recent fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.
“I’d like him to call a fight how he sees it correctly and not be reading off a script,” McGregor said. “The Diaz rematch it was like he was reading from the first fight and that last one, he was talking about my face was being smashed in.
“I left that Octagon with a black eye, the same way [Nurmagomedov’s] two rat cousins left. His brother and his cousin left the Octagon with a black eye, so what is he talking about?”
On Tuesday, Rogan responded after hearing that McGregor had a problem with his commentary.
“That is not really true because no one ever gives me a script. That’s a fact. I don’t know what exactly he said, maybe he didn’t like my commentary. I bet he likes it when he wins,” Rogan said with a laugh.
“That’s his perception, I understand what he’s saying. Sometimes people think that but it’s very difficult when someone is calling your fight. If he’s talking about me calling someone’s fight that’s not his friend, that makes much more sense. It’s f—king hard. It’s hard for me. I have a really hard time calling friend’s fights. It’s f—king hard.”
Rogan understands the criticism he receives sometimes for his commentary because it’s not an easy job but he’s never trying to offend anybody when calling fights.
Even with McGregor’s perceived slight, Rogan holds no ill will towards him regarding the message about his commentary.
“I get his position,” Rogan said.”That Diaz fight was a good f—king fight. It was a hard fight. I wasn’t calling it like the last fight but I had to call it with the knowledge of the last fight. I had to know what happened in the last fight. In the last fight, Diaz survived the storm, tagged him, had him rocked and then finished him on the ground.
“It doesn’t mean that he didn’t win the second fight. It was a close f—king fight, the second fight was a very close fight but you have to acknowledge that, that other fight took place.”
One thing that Rogan can say for certain is that he has nothing but the utmost respect for McGregor and the skill set he brings into the Octagon each and every time he performs.
“I don’t know him that well but I like him a lot,” Rogan said about McGregor. “I respect the f—k out of him.”
Joe Rogan responds to Conor McGregor’s criticism about his UFC commentary
