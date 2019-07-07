Joe Rogan reflects on the biggest UFC 239 winners (video)

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan reflects on UFC 239 and says who he thinks were the biggest winners from the fight card.

TRENDING > Dana White: Luke Rockhold broke his jaw at UFC 239 and should retire from fighting (video)

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday and featured two world title fights with both champions retaining their belts. Hear who Rogan believes will be a future star for the fight promotion.