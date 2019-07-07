HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joe Rogan reflects on the biggest UFC 239 winners (video)

July 7, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan reflects on UFC 239 and says who he thinks were the biggest winners from the fight card.

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday and featured two world title fights with both champions retaining their belts. Hear who Rogan believes will be a future star for the fight promotion.

