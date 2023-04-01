Joe Rogan Recounts Fight at Hard Rock Hotel instigated by Eddie Bravo

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Eddie Bravo and former fighter Tait Fletcher were staying at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas back in the day and Fletcher got into a scuffle in the hall over a room dispute.

Rogan recounted the incident that had deescalated until Eddie Bravo poured gasoline on the fire.

“We’re we’re at this Hard Rock Hotel, and it’s Tait [Fletcher], me and Eddie Bravo, and there’s this really big dude, and this really big dude is in the hallway. He’s like 6’6”, big fucking athlete. Obviously, everyone’s scared of him. Tait’s a big guy himself. Tait fought on The Ultimate Fighter. Like, Tait’s a legit Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt,” explained Rogan on his podcast.

“Tait’s trying to get into his room, and his keys not working. Like something’s wrong. I forget what it was. No, Tait went inside. That’s right. Our rooms are connected. So Tait goes to the room, and then the guy is trying to use his key on Tait’s door and he’s saying, ‘you’re in my fucking room.’ Tait’s like, ‘nah, man, I’m pretty sure it’s my room. Look, key works.’ Tait’s totally sober, and the guy’s like, ‘f**k you, man! You’re in my room.’ Tait’s like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you. This is my room. See you. Bye’ andnd he shuts the door.”

“So our rooms are connected. We have the door open, and this guy’s pounding on the door, and we’re like, f**k. And so all three of us go out in the hallway with Tait.” Rogan continued. “It’s me and Eddie Bravo and Tait and this big f**king guy and his two dopey friends and his two dopey friends don’t know what to do. And this guy’s gigantic, and he says something like, ‘I’ll f**k you up.’ I go, ‘you’re making a f**king tremendous mistake here.’ And we just step back.”

At this point the big guy tried to backpedal his way out of the situation, but Bravo wasn’t having any of that.

“Then he tries to get out of it. And then Eddie’s like, man, you said you were going to do something. F**king do something. Eddie literally causes the guy to come back out,” Rogan recounted. “So this dumb guy comes back out, and he literally steps to Tait like he’s going to take a swing at him. Tait grabs him, pulls guard, puts him in an omaplata.b Security guard shows up. The security guards like, ‘Hey, stop, stop, stop!’. And he goes, ‘are you Joe Rogan?’ I go. ‘Yeah. What’s up? How are you doing, man? Don’t worry. He’s not going to hurt him. He’s just going to strangle him unconscious and put him to sleep.’ Tait goes, well, now I guess I have to put him to sleep.

“Tait transitions from an omaplata to a rear-naked choke with the omaplata, puts him to sleep out cold. The dude goes out. His friends pick him up, they drag him into an elevator, and he just disappears from life.”

Fletcher was a professional fighter from 2003 to until 2008. He appeared on the third season of The Ultimate Fighter but was defeated in the ‘Elimination Round’ by split decision. He enjoys a successful professional acting career these days appearing in John Wick, Breaking Bad, Westword, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, among other films.