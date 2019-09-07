HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov submits Dustin Poirier at UFC 242

featuredThe Eagle soars, as Khabib Nurmagomedov submits Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi

Jorge Masvidal calls out Nate Diaz

featuredNate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal headlines UFC 244; Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington sidelined

UFC 242 Khabib vs Poirier live results

featuredUFC 242 Live Results: Khabib vs. Poirier (Results & Fight Stats)

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 242 weigh-in scrum in Abu Dhabi

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov UFC 242 weigh-in scrum in Abu Dhabi (full video)

Joe Rogan reacts to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal headlining UFC 244 (video)

September 7, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Joe Rogan weighs in on Dana White’s announcement that Nate Diaz will fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 224 headliner on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal headlines UFC 244; Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington sidelined

UFC officials had been working on Kamaru Usman’s first title defense for Madison Square Garden, but when his fight with Colby Covington fell apart, UFC president Dana White shifted gears, eventually landing on Diaz vs. Masvidal.

“It is the fight fans wanted to see,” White told ESPN. “Nate Diaz called out Masvidal after his win over (Anthony) Pettis. Everybody has been talking about it. People have been hitting me up on social media, telling me to get it done. I can now announce the fight is done.”

The BMF belt is drawn from Diaz’s callout of Masvidal after defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in Anaheim, Calif. 

“Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangsters in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody that done it right but me and him,” Diaz said at UFC 241. “I know my man’s a gangster, but he ain’t no West Coast gangster.”

Diaz later added at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference that he wanted to fight Masvidal for the “baddest motherf—er on the planet belt,” which White appears more than willing to make happen.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA