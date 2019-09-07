Joe Rogan reacts to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal headlining UFC 244 (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Joe Rogan weighs in on Dana White’s announcement that Nate Diaz will fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 224 headliner on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal headlines UFC 244; Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington sidelined

UFC officials had been working on Kamaru Usman’s first title defense for Madison Square Garden, but when his fight with Colby Covington fell apart, UFC president Dana White shifted gears, eventually landing on Diaz vs. Masvidal.

“It is the fight fans wanted to see,” White told ESPN. “Nate Diaz called out Masvidal after his win over (Anthony) Pettis. Everybody has been talking about it. People have been hitting me up on social media, telling me to get it done. I can now announce the fight is done.”

The BMF belt is drawn from Diaz’s callout of Masvidal after defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in Anaheim, Calif.

“Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangsters in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody that done it right but me and him,” Diaz said at UFC 241. “I know my man’s a gangster, but he ain’t no West Coast gangster.”

Diaz later added at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference that he wanted to fight Masvidal for the “baddest motherf—er on the planet belt,” which White appears more than willing to make happen.