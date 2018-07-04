Joe Rogan Questions the Motivation Behind Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

He’s most definitely going to watch the trilogy fight between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, but there’s something about the fight coming together now, well after both fighters are beyond their prime fighting years, that bother UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Liddell, who is now 48 years of age, and Ortiz, who is 43, have fought twice before with Liddell knocking Ortiz out both times, so it’s not like there is much of a rivalry there, other than Ortiz wanting to get some modicum of revenge.

It’s been nearly 12 years since they last fought and both men have been retired, but with Oscar De La Hoya jumping into the MMA game, at least for one event, it appears the money was right for them to return to the cage one more time.

