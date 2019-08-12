Joe Rogan previews UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 (video)

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub break down the UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 fight card slated for Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

The fight card is topped by Daniel Cormier putting the UFC heavyweight title on the line opposite the man he took it from, Stipe Miocic. It could be the final fight or Cormier’s career after he delayed retirement well beyond his initial plans.

The UFC 241 co-main event features the return of Nate Diaz. He will be fighting for the first time since losing to Conor McGregor in 2016 when he faces former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in Anaheim.

With the top end of the fight card stacked, the pay-per-view portion of the card features a pivotal middleweight bout between bitter rivals Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa. The winner of their bout very well could be next in line for a shot at the UFC middleweight championship after Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya unify their titles in October.

