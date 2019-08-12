HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joe Rogan previews UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 (video)

August 12, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub break down the UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 fight card slated for Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

The fight card is topped by Daniel Cormier putting the UFC heavyweight title on the line opposite the man he took it from, Stipe Miocic. It could be the final fight or Cormier’s career after he delayed retirement well beyond his initial plans.

The UFC 241 co-main event features the return of Nate Diaz. He will be fighting for the first time since losing to Conor McGregor in 2016 when he faces former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in Anaheim.

With the top end of the fight card stacked, the pay-per-view portion of the card features a pivotal middleweight bout between bitter rivals Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa. The winner of their bout very well could be next in line for a shot at the UFC middleweight championship after Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya unify their titles in October.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan on Cris Cyborg: ‘Whoever edited that video is so f—ing stupid’

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.

