Joe Rogan Previews UFC 230: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan breaks down the UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis main event, where Daniel Cormier puts his heavyweight title on the line against a man that can end anyone’s night with one punch, Derrick Lewis.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.