HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 229 Khabib vs McGregor Live Results

featuredUFC 229 Results: Khabib vs. McGregor (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredConor McGregor on Comparisons to Muhammad Ali: ‘I Am Not Even Close to That Man’s Greatness’

Conor McGregor held back from Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229

featuredConor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Have to Be Separated at UFC 229 Weigh-Ins

featuredConor McGregor Guaranteed $1 Million More Than Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 229

Joe Rogan Previews Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis UFC 229 Co-Main Event

October 6, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Joe Rogan breaks down the UFC 229 co-main event battle between two of the top contenders in the lightweight division, Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis, who are both former champions. Ferguson and Pettis are also vying to become champions once again, as the winner puts himself in a perfect position to demand a title shot.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Harassed Conor McGregor’s Irish Fans at UFC 229 Workouts

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA