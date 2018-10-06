Joe Rogan Previews Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis UFC 229 Co-Main Event

(Courtesy of UFC)

Joe Rogan breaks down the UFC 229 co-main event battle between two of the top contenders in the lightweight division, Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis, who are both former champions. Ferguson and Pettis are also vying to become champions once again, as the winner puts himself in a perfect position to demand a title shot.

