Joe Rogan Previews the UFC 232 Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the light heavyweight championship rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson which headlines UFC 232 on Saturday, December 29 live on Pay-Per-View.
TRENDING > Jon Jones Believes He Will Be ‘Vindicated’ From Cheating Accusations in His Career
Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.