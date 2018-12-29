Joe Rogan Previews the UFC 232 Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan breaks down the women’s superfight at UFC 232 between featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Remains Heavy UFC 232 Betting Favorite Over Alexander Gustafsson

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.