Joe Rogan Previews the UFC 232 Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Fight

UFC commentator Joe Rogan breaks down the women’s superfight at UFC 232 between featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.