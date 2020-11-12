Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao: ‘We’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time’

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor believes he can conquer any fighter in any discipline. Though Floyd Mayweather defeated him when they boxed, McGregor still believes he can win a rematch. He is also trying to set up a boxing match with another great in Manny Pacquiao, believing he could win.

UFC commentator and top podcaster Joe Rogan is certainly skeptical that McGregor could actually beat Pacquiao.

“We’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time against a guy with one professional boxing match.”

(Video courtesy of JRE Clips)

