Joe Rogan on commentating at UFC 249 amidst pandemic: ‘I decided, I gotta do one’

May 13, 2020
No Comments

Joe Rogan was a part of history on Saturday night, commentating on the UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje broadcast.

UFC 249 was the first major professional sporting event to be held live since the world was engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 claimed victims left and right, including UFC 249 fighter Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and his two cornerman, who are now in isolation, Rogan battled with the idea of whether he should or shouldn’t fly to Jacksonville, Fla. to join Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik.

He eventually decided to do it, as he said, “I decided, I gotta do one. When Dana White asked me to do it, I was like, yeah, yeah, yeah, I wanna do one. I definitely wanna do one.”

It was obviously an experience unlike any other in Rogan’s career. On a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he talked about UFC 249 and the overcast of COVID-19 with guest Michael Yo.

(Video courtesy of JRE Clips)

