Joe Rogan on CM Punk in MMA: ‘He Doesn’t Have Any Talent’

Joe Rogan has seen enough of the experiment to turn CM Punk into a mixed martial artist.

This past weekend at UFC 225 in Chicago, Punk lost a lopsided decision to Mike Jackson in a contest where he landed a total of 19 significant strikes, one takedown and ultimately got battered for the better part of three rounds.

UFC president Dana White stated afterwards that Punk is done with the promotion following his second loss but Rogan doesn’t believe he should have been in there in the first place.

Rogan, who called Punk’s fight as a color commentator on Saturday night, says that the former WWE superstar may be great coming off the top rope but fighting just isn’t for him.

“He’s a very nice guy and he’s a hard worker, but he does not have athletic talent,” Rogan said on his podcast. “He’s missing a lot. He’s a showman, and when he was in the WWE, he was allowed to say, ‘I am the f–king man!’ And throw his arms up in the air and they had it scripted so that he was the man. But when you’re in there with a guy like Mike Jackson, who had zero fear of him and was just so casual, just popping him in the face anytime he wanted to, he literally could’ve stopped him anytime, if he just got angry and wanted to stop him, he could’ve at any point in the fight.”

Jackson’s performance was so one-sided that White actually erupted after the event and said that he’d never allow him to fight in the UFC again after failing to finish the fight.

When it comes to Punk, Rogan just doesn’t see any improvement whatsoever from his first fight in 2016 to what just unfolded this past Saturday night in Chicago.

Punk may love the sport of mixed martial arts but he shouldn’t be doing it professionally because he’s just not getting it.

“He doesn’t have the ability to move his body right. There’s a lot of guys you could take out there — track and field guys or football players — and you could get them to fight better than him in a couple of weeks. Easily. Cause they’re athletes. They would understand how to shift their weight and throw a punch,” Rogan said.

“He doesn’t have any talent. That’s all it is. He just doesn’t have physical talent. For whatever reason, whether it’s his approach, his intensity. It’s not his coaching. He’s with Duke f–king Roufus.”

Punk’s performance also led to Rogan reiterating an earlier point about how he had no business being on the pay-per-view main card while a legit heavyweight contender like Curtis Blaydes was on the prelims.

“The whole thing was very weird. Like right away when you see CM Punk holding his hands up and moving stiff and throwing kicks you’re like ‘oh Jesus’,” Rogan said. “I don’t like that being on pay-per-view. I understand that they’re selling pay-per-view cards but pay-per-view in the UFC should be the elite fighters.

“Curtis Blaydes vs. Alistair Overeem should have been on that pay-per-view card. That’s what should have been there, not what we got to see.”