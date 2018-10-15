Joe Rogan Doesn’t Want to See Khabib vs. Conor Rematch

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

While Conor McGregor was almost immediately calling for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov after getting drubbed by him at UFC 229, that is not the fight that longtime UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan wants to see.

Khabib vs. McGregor was the biggest fight in UFC history according to the number of pay-per-view buys, which is expected to top 2.4 million, and a rematch would like do monster numbers as well, but Rogan has a different take from a sporting aspect.

“I guess you could sort of say that’s the same thing that happened in the Nate Diaz fight and then Conor came back and won the rematch. The argument is Conor was rusty, he’s out of the cage for two years, he gets back, let’s do a rematch… and financially, it was the biggest fight of all time,” Rogan said on his Monday podcast.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Angling for Conor McGregor Repeat with Khabib Nurmagomedov?

“If they could talk people into a rematch, I get it. But I don’t want to see that,” he continued.

“I want to see Tony (Ferguson). I want to see Tony and Khabib.”