Joe Rogan: Is Conor McGregor still a UFC title contender?

January 31, 2021
Following Conor McGregor’s UFC 257 headlining loss to Dustin Poirier, everyone has been speculating about what is next for the Irish megastar.

Does McGregor return for an immediate rematch with Poirier? They are now 1 to 1 after two fights, although Poirier finished McGregor in spectacular fashion at UFC 257.

Is McGregor still in the mix with fighters like Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, and Justin Gaethje for a shot at the UFC lightweight title?

Or maybe McGregor explores a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz, while the UFC lightweight championship dust settles with the expectation that Khabib Nurmagomedov will remain retired?

Joe Rogan and UFC veteran Brendan Schaub weighed in on what’s next for Conor McGregor following his loss to Dustin Poirier.

(Video courtesy of PowerfulJRE)

UFC 257: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Recap

