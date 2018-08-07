Joe Rogan Excited That He’s Going to be Protested by Westboro Baptist Church

(Editorial Opinion is that of Ken Pishna and does not reflect the views and principals of MMAWeekly.com or its staff.)

Many people freak out when they find out they are going to be protested, but not UFC broadcaster and professional comedian Joe Rogan. He actually welcomes a protest. Of course, he is on a much higher intellectual plane than most of the protesters that are coming out from under a rock to picket his comedy show at the Starlight Theatre on Friday in Kansas City.

I don’t say that lightly, as Westboro Baptist Church (using the term Church in their name is really an affront to most other religious organizations) uses the URL GodHatesFags.com for its website. Westboro is known for picketing events and even funerals, issuing hate speech toward a wide array of groups from the LGBT+ community, various ethnic and religious groups, U.S. troops and politicians, and more.

Regardless of your personal views on these various groups, there are more productive ways to advance the conversation than the inflammatory approach of Westboro, and inflammatory, in my opinion, is putting it lightly.

Westboro actually has no official affiliation with legitimate religious organizations. Describing itself as “Primitive Baptist,” Westboro has actually been denounced by numerous Baptist churches and organizations, including the Baptist World Alliance.

Despite the vile hate speech Westboro spews, Rogan seems to welcome the group to picket his show on Friday in Kansas City, and only took objection with their claims against him by them calling him an “adamant atheist.” They also seemed to take a sideways shot at his job with the UFC, by saying, “When he’s not physically fighting someone, Rogan is contending verbally on his ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast.”

“Kansas City! I’m getting protested at my show this Friday by the Westboro Baptist Church! SO EXCITING!” Rogan wrote on Instagram. “The only thing I took objection to was that they said I’m an atheist. I have no idea if there’s a higher power, but I would have to assume if there is one he’s definitely not happy that these hateful twats are running around pretending that they speak for him/her.

“I honestly feel bad for them. All humans are on a path that’s largely determined by many factors outside their control, and these poor f—s have found themselves in a sad state where they seek out attention by showing up places with ‘god hates fags’ signs.”

I’m quite sure that Rogan could make mincemeat out of any one of the Westboro group, but has actually had a former member of the group on his podcast, showing that his intellect trumps their hate speech.

“I had Megan Phelps on my podcast a while back, and she left the church. Her eyes were opened to how f—ed up her beliefs were from talking to people on Twitter of all places. It’s a fascinating conversation if you’re interested,” Rogan wrote. “Because of Megan, I choose to think of all these people as individuals that could be free with the right mindset and the right circle of friends and loved ones – free from foolish, constricting hate that occupies all your thoughts and steals your love and joy.

“If there is a god, he/she loves them, and wishes they would get their s–t together like Megan has.”

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Walked Out on a Presser and Threatened Not to Fight at UFC 230; So Now What?

Joe Rogan Podcast – Why Megan Phelps-Roper Left the Westboro Baptish Church

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)