Joe Rogan: Sage Northcutt’s face-shattering fight ‘played out realistically’ (video)

Joe Rogan, during a recent episode of his podcast, recounted Sage Northcutt’s catastrophic, face-shattering ONE Championship debut, saying it was really the only realistic scenario that could have played out in the match-up.

Northcutt was one of the fighters getting a fairly strong push from the UFC, but left the promotion on the heels of a three-fight winning streak to compete in Southeast Asian.

Northcutt followed in the footsteps of Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson to ink a deal with ONE Championship. His, however, was a disastrous debut, and not only because Cosmo Alexndre knocked him out in 29 seconds. Alexandre’s right hand literally shattered the bones in Northcutt’s face at ONE: Enter the Dragon on May 17.

Northcutt tried to stand and trade with the world-class Muay Thai veteran, who needed just one brutal punch to send him crashing to the canvas. Northcutt’s face was fractured in eight places with the bones shattering into 30-some odd pieces, according to his coach and Alpha Male teammate Urijah Faber.

According to Rogan, who discussed the bout with UFC strawweight contender Michelle Waterson, the outcome was destined to happen. Northcutt, who has a limited background in Muay Thai, was competing with an elite Muay Thai champion known for his powerful precision striking in Alexandre.

“That fight played out realistically. Not that it’s better for him or worse for him, but Sage is a young guy – he’s 21 or 22 years old – he’s got a limited amount of world-class Muay Thai experience. He fought Cosmo, who is a multiple-time world champ. It’s just a bad fight.”

Watch highlights of Sage Northcutt’s face-shattering ONE Championship debut

Joe Rogan and Michelle Waterson discuss Sage Northcutt’s ONE Championship debut

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)