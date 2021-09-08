Joe Rogan considers suing CNN over Ivermectin ‘horse dewormer’ claims

Joe Rogan appears to have fully recovered from his recent bout with COVID-19 and is clearly upset with how the media reported his use of the controversial drug, Ivermectin. Just last week Rogan announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and taken Ivermectin, a drug routinely used to deworm horses. It’s also frowned upon for human use according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

When his diagnosis and treatment plan were revealed it raised eyebrows of fans and media alike who reported the controversial use. Now Rogan is considering suing one of those media outlets for their reporting.

“Do I have to sue CNN? They’re making shit up,” Rogan said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. “They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings, and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

Rogan says the medicine was recommended by multiple doctors but has been discouraged by the FDA with the agency going to great lengths to dissuade humans from taking it.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the FDA wrote on Twitter.

In a statement by Merck, the manufacturer of Ivermectin, the company states, “No scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies; No meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease, and; A concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies.”

“We do not believe that the data available support the safety and efficacy of ivermectin beyond the doses and populations indicated in the regulatory agency-approved prescribing information,” the statement further reads.

“Ivermectin is approved in the United States under the brand name STROMECTOL. STROMECTOL is indicated for the treatment of intestinal (i.e., nondisseminated) strongyloidiasis due to the nematode parasite Strongyloides stercoralis and for the treatment of onchocerciasis due to the nematode parasite Onchocerca volvulus.”

Rogan also felt the media only focused on him being sick and not on how he was able to get better.

“What (critics) didn’t highlight is that I got better,” said Rogan, who’s claimed he’s not “an anti-vax person” while being critical of mass vaccines for events, including his comedy shows. “They’re trying to make it seem as if I’m doing some whacky sh*t that’s completely ineffective, and CNN was saying that I’m a distributor of misinformation.”

“This is the grand conspiracy, right? The grand conspiracy is that the pharmaceutical companies are all in cahoots to try and make anybody who takes this stuff look crazy. But what’s crazy is, look how better I got. I got better pretty quick, b*tch.”

Rogan continues to be a figure with controversial viewpoints and ideas and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. It’s unlikely he will actually go forward with a lawsuit against CNN or any other news outlet but only time will tell.