HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones and Anthony Smith UFC 235 post-fight

featuredJon Jones addresses illegal knee, says he owes Anthony Smith a beer

featuredJon Jones earns lopsided victory in latest title defense against Anthony Smith at UFC 235

featuredKamaru Usman dominates Tyron Woodley in UFC 235 co-main event

UFC 235 Jones vs Smith Live Results

featuredUFC 235 Live Results: Jones vs Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Joe Rogan breaks down controversial Ben Askren win over Robbie Lawler; wants to see a rematch

March 4, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

Did you watch the UFC 235 bout between Robbie Lawler and Ben Askren? Could there be any more controversy? 

Lawler tossed Askren on his head and unleashed the hell hath no fury of his brutal brand of ground and pound, putting Askren to within picograms of a TKO stoppage.

Somehow, Asrken survived and managed to return to some semblance of coherence, eventually putting Lawler into a bulldog choke. A short time later, Lawler’s arm went limp and referee Herb Dean stepped in and waved off the fight.

Askren walked out of the Octagon the victor in his UFC debut.

The instant Dean stopped the bout, however, Lawler was wide awake and arguing the stoppage. 

Should Dean have stopped it earlier when Askren was getting the daylights beat out of him? Was Dean correct in stopping it when Lawler’s arm briefly went limp? Should Askren simply relent and agree to the rematch for which UFC president Dana White was immediately clamoring?

TRENDING > Ben Askren shoots down Dana White’s idea of immediate rematch following UFC 235

On his podcast breaking down the fight, UFC commentator Joe Rogan broke down the bout with Brendan Schaub, talking through the various controversial points of the fight and declared, like White, that he wanted to see a rematch.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA