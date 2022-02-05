Joe Rogan apologizes again; here’s what he said

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 5, 2022
The UFC’s Joe Rogan has been in the news a lot lately, none of which has anything to do with his role in the UFC.

But now the comedian turned uber-popular podcast host has issued an apology about some of the things he has said in the past.

The almost six-minute apology centers around his use of the “N-word” from podcasts years ago. Rogan addressed a compilation video that has gone viral featuring his using the word on multiple occasions.

He opens the apology calling it “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.” 

He says he “felt sick” watching the video and has since realized it’s not okay for a “white person” to use the word, no matter the context.

“It looks f–king horrible. Even to me,” he said of the video, which was shared by India Arie a Grammy-winning artist who condemned his use of the word on her Instagram Stories, revealing Rogan used the N-word 27 times. 

“I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, nevermind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years,” he said in the apology video.

“I do hope that this can be a teachable moment for anybody that doesn’t know how offensive that word can be coming out of a white person’s mouth,” he said.

Just this week, Spotify removed 70 episodes of his popular podcast the “Joe Rogan Experience” due to content it deemed unfit for its platform.

