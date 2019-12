Joe Rogan and Max Holloway: Colby Covington is digging his own grave

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway recently joined Joe Rogan on his podcast to break down the UFC 245 main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

While they both felt it was a close, entertaining fight, they spent a fair amount of time discussing Covington’s persona.