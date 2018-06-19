Joe Rogan and Firas Zahabi Dish On Georges St-Pierre vs. Floyd Mayweather

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

Georges St-Pierre’s coach Firas Zahabi is one of the great minds in the combat sports world, who often gets called upon to break down big fights, as he does it so well.

So what happened when Zahabi joined Joe Rogan on his podcast on Tuesday?

Zahabi and Rogan eventually wound their way around to breaking down the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match that took place last year, addressing the strategy of each fighter and the crux of the fight that led to Mayweather stopping McGregor in the tenth round.

But after that, they went to the deep end of the pool to discuss how big of a fight it would be if St-Pierre could somehow end up in the ring with Mayweather. What would happen then? Rogan and Zahabi break it down.