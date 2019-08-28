Joe Rogan admits he misspoke about Conor McGregor punching man in bar

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)

Joe Rogan, on a recent podcast, chimed in on Conor McGregor punching a pub patron in Dublin, Ireland, for not accepting a glass of his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

While Rogan said, “Don’t do that,” he also admitted that McGregor is pretty much doing what he’s supposed to be doing to play the promotional game and get eyeballs to tune in for everything he does.

“He’s Conor McGregor. He’s living like you’re supposed to live if you’re Conor McGregor. The dance is: don’t go to jail, dude. Don’t get locked up.”

While Rogan wasn’t pulling back on his characterization of McGregor being McGregor, he did admit that he misspoke about his initial description of the incident. (See above video.)

The incident occurred on April 6 at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. McGregor apparently stepped into the pub to buy a round of his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey for the patrons, lining up glasses for each and pouring it himself.

One man apparently refused the whiskey, which allegedly led to McGregor throwing a punch at the man. Two other men immediately grabbed McGregor and removed him from the pub, but the incident was caught on camera.

Conor McGregor admits he was wrong to punch pub patron

McGregor has since said in an interview with ESPN that he was in the wrong.

“In reality, it doesn’t matter what happened there. I was in the wrong,” he told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. I tried to make amends. And I made amends back then. That doesn’t even matter; I was in the wrong.

“I have to realize, that’s not the attitude or behavior of a leader or martial artist, of a champion,” McGregor continued. “I must get my head screwed on and just get back in the cage (and) fight for redemption, retribution, respect. The things that made me the man I am. And that’s what I will do.”

McGregor does not yet have his next UFC bout scheduled, though his next fight is likely to be determined shortly after UFC 242. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi.