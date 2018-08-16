Joe Pyfer ‘Strongly Believes’ He Can Put DJ Wilson Away At CES 52

Following an amateur career that saw him win four of five bouts, middleweight Joe Pyfer was able to be successful in his first pro fight this past May with a first round TKO of Steven Covington at Art of War 7.

Not only was getting a victory in his pro debut a big thing for Pyfer, he was able to showcase more of his game, and that was a much welcomed development.

“I went in there and treated like a normal fight,” Pyfer said. “I did feel like I was able to use more of my weapons; so I really kind of felt free out there. It was the first fight I didn’t feel like I had handcuffs on.

“I felt good. I felt calm. I knew I was in control of the fight. I knew I was the stronger athlete. I took it to him. I felt great. So now I feel I’m really working towards a goal and now things count for something.”

With strict rules governing what can be done in the amateur ranks, Pyfer never felt like he could truly show what he was capable of until he became a pro.

“I felt held back in the amateurs and that I was not able to use all of my tools,” Pyfer said. “I was afraid to be myself and do something that would have been illegal.

“In amateurs you drop a guy you can only hit them in the body. That’s not me. That’s not the kind of fighter I am. I need to knock guys out. I need to hit them; hit them when they fall. It was 100% frustrating for me.”

On Friday in Philadelphia, Pyfer (1-0) will look to add to his unblemished record when he faces off against DJ Wilson (2-1) in a main card 185-pound bout at CES 52.

“I think it’s a great match-up because on paper he has more experience than me and he looks the part,” Pyfer said of Wilson. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about him, but I’m excited and I think I can put this man away; definitely by TKO or KO; I strongly believe that.

“I’ve been excited for my other fights, but I don’t really care who I’m fighting, but I’m excited about this match-up because he’s going to bring it. I’m excited to see if anyone can actually bring the fight to me.”

Now that he’s joined the pro ranks, Pyfer has a set idea of how many fights he’d like to have by year’s end so he can build momentum going into 2019.

“I want to get three pros in before the end of the year,” said Pyfer. “I’m looking to come back in October as long as my body stays healthy and I don’t get any injuries. I win that then I’ll chill for the holidays, and look to come back at the start of next year.”