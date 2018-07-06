Joe Giannetti Has Nothing Against Mike Trizano But For Now ‘I Don’t Like Him…He’s In My Way’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 6, 2018
Joe Giannetti doesn’t want any friends going into his fights.

The 23-year old Massachusetts native, who will compete for “The Ultimate Fighter” 27 crown on Friday night, makes it clear that he’s going into the finale to win and former housemate Mike Trizano stands in his path to get that UFC contract.

That’s why Giannetti is very adamant about not liking Trizano and treating him like an enemy for now anyways because that’s the mindset he needs to carry into their fight.

“Whenever I get an opponent, it’s a turn off. We’re not friends, I can’t be around you, I just don’t like you. I don’t like you because you’re in the way of what I want,” Giannetti told MMAWeekly.

“I’m not a fan of Mike Trizano, I don’t like him. Nothing that he’s done personally but he’s in my way.”

In terms of skills and matchup, Giannetti can admit that Trizano looked very good on the reality show where he won his two fights to make his way to the finale.

Giannetti was complimentary of Trizano’s skill set while also carefully pointing out that he learned a lot about the New Jersey native ahead of their showdown on Friday night.

“I was definitely impressed. He’s a really good fighter,” Giannetti said. “His basics are phenomenal. I’m looking forward to the fight. I definitely saw some holes that he has and I know where he shines. I’m just looking forward to making the fight go my way.”

More than anything, Giannetti just wants to earn his spot on the UFC roster and Trizano stands in his way of accomplishing that goal.

While it’s fairly common for the UFC to bring in several fighters from the reality show regardless of who wins in the finale, Giannatti doesn’t want to skate by with hopes that he’ll be signed.

Giannetti wants the guaranteed contract and the only way that happens is by beating Trizano at the live finale from Las Vegas.

“I want to go out there and I want to prove myself that I am The Ultimate Fighter,” Giannetti said. “I know people have already asked me ‘oh so you’re already in the UFC?’. I don’t know. I know in the past some guys who have come in second place have gotten contracts but that doesn’t matter to me. I want to be The Ultimate Fighter. That’s how I want to get my contract.”

               

