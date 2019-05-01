Joby Sanchez plans to ‘put it on’ Brandon Royval in LFA 65 main event

Coming off two losses in 2017, flyweight Joby Sanchez was looking to get back on track when he faced Demetrius Wilson at LFA 58 this past January.

Over the course of three rounds, Sanchez put together a performance he could be happy with and ended up securing a unanimous decision victory to get his first win since August of 2017.

“From a technical standpoint I felt like I did everything I needed to do,” Sanchez told MMAWeekly.com. “I gave good pressure and I had good movement and had good range. I barely got hit that fight. I was able to take him down and really work my top game.

“Should I have finished him? Yes, I believe I should have. He wasn’t on my level, and technically I believe people could see that. I didn’t get the finish, but it is what it is, we’ll move forward from there.”

Now in his eighth year as a pro fighter, Sanchez feels like he’s matured a lot and has come to understand better the athlete he is and how to implement his game better in matches.

“This next fight is my seventeenth pro fight, so I’m starting to be considered a veteran,” said Sanchez. “I can’t call myself a young gun anymore, because I’m not.

“I feel like I’m knowing more and more of who I am. Even though I’m still growing, I feel like I’m knowing more of what I can do, what I’m good at, and where I can exploit weaknesses in my opponent, no matter who it is.”

On Friday in Vail, Colorado, Sanchez (12-4) will look to pick up his second win of 2019 when he faces Brandon Royval (8-4) in the 125-pound main event of LFA 65.

“His Jiu-Jitsu game is really good,” Sanchez said of Royval. “He looks like he has a sneaky guard. He’s able to go from one submission to another and back again. He’s very aware off his back. I think he’s a little too comfortable. I think I’ll be able to shut him down when I get him down there.

“His stand-up is dangerous in a sense that it is very wild and you don’t know what’s coming at you. I don’t even think he knows what he’s doing. I think he just goes out and throws. I am aware of that. I’m going to go out there and really put it on him, put the pressure on him.”

After scheduling some time off to deal with personal business, Sanchez will look to close out 2019 as his most active year to date.

“I’m not overlooking Brandon whatsoever, but the big goal for 2019 is to fight four times and get four wins,” said Sanchez. “I have more or less a plan, a general outline of what I want to do.

“I want to try to get one again in July or August. I’m getting married in October, so (September and October) I have to kind of take off, so then again I’d like to fight again in November or early December.”